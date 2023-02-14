‘Ted Lasso’ Season Three Start Date Announced

Season three of soccer comedy Ted Lasso starts on Apple TV Plus Wednesday, March 15. One episode drops that day, with new episodes weekly on Wednesdays. There are 12 episodes.

The new season sees newly-promoted AFC Richmond face ridicule as predictions peg them to be last in the Premier League. Nate (Nick Mohammed), hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his personal issues back home. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

Sudeikis plays Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, despite having no experience in that sport. The cast also features Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez and Kola Bokinni.

Season two came out in July 2021.

Sudeikis is executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Wrubel also exec produce, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, along with Jane Becker and Jamie Lee. The series, based on an NBC Sports format, was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Kelly. ■