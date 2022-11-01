Tech Company My Code Acquires Veranda Entertainment

Digital media company My Code said it acquired Veranda Entertainment, which distributes multicultural and Spanish-language film and TV content across connected TV platforms.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition enables My Code to offer its marketing partners direct access to advertising inventory in Veranda’s catalog including Butaca TV, Oro TV, Popcine, Saborear TV and Judge Faith.

“As we continue to expand My Code’s portfolio to bring all multicultural digital services under one brand, the CTV market has been a huge priority for us, which is why the Veranda Entertainment acquisition is the natural next step,” Parker Morse, CEO and founder of My Code, said. “Veranda’s award-winning team have built a platform that amplifies the voice of today’s Hispanic audience and we look forward to integrating our robust advertising, custom creative and branded content solutions to help advertisers grow ad revenue, viewership and distribution possibilities to global CTV audiences.”

Launched in 2004, Veranda has a network of global publishers, content producers, media companies, smart-television manufacturers and digital platforms to distribute content and branded channels.

”My Code’s dedication to establishing meaningful connections with Hispanic and multicultural audiences has never been more important and we’re aligned with their vision to optimize the CTV experience for both advertisers and consumers,” Veranda CEO Randall Green said. “My Code brings a wealth of demand from advertisers and marketing partners that are a perfect fit for Veranda’s on-demand channels as audiences continue to take advantage of the accessibility of digital content.” ■