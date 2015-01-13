Trifecta's 'Judge Faith' Officially Renewed for Season Two

Trifecta's new court show, Judge Faith, starring Faith Jenkins, has been officially renewed for a second season, Trifecta CEO Hank Cohen said Tuesday. The show is averaging a 0.7 season-to-date household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This season's entire rookie first-run class — including CBS Television Distribution's Hot Bench, NBCUniversal's Meredith Vieira, Warner Bros.' The Real, Debmar-Mercury's Celebrity Name Game, and now Judge Faith — is expected to return next season. That has limited the number of available time slots for new programming next fall.

Jenkins received her law degree from Southern University and is a former Miss Louisiana and was first runner-up at 2001's Miss America pageant.

Judge Faith premiered on Sept. 22, and is executive produced by Kathy Sapp, who previously produced Twentieth's Judge Alex, and Cohen. The show is produced by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and distributed by Trifecta.