Butaca.tv Launches Spanish-Language Streaming Site
Butaca.tv announced Thursday the launch of a new
free, advertiser-supported Website providing access to a wide selection of
Spanish-language films. A variety of titles are currently available at www.Butaca.tv.
Butaca.tv features a point-and-click interface that
forgoes downloads or user registration. The Website gives advertisers access to
in-stream video and rich media ads.
The company plans to add sports and lifestyle
programming, documentaries, television and biographies to the site in the
future.
"Butaca.tv's mission is to provide consumers
premium Spanish language content, when, where and how they want it," said
Randall Green, chief operating officer of Butaca.tv. "We strongly believe that
Butaca.tv is a big step forward in providing consumers quality Latin
entertainment and along with the other online general market resources will
eventually replace expensive subscription cable or satellite services."
