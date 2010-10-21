Butaca.tv Launches Spanish-Language Streaming Site

Butaca.tv announced Thursday the launch of a new

free, advertiser-supported Website providing access to a wide selection of

Spanish-language films. A variety of titles are currently available at www.Butaca.tv.

Butaca.tv features a point-and-click interface that

forgoes downloads or user registration. The Website gives advertisers access to

in-stream video and rich media ads.

The company plans to add sports and lifestyle

programming, documentaries, television and biographies to the site in the

future.

"Butaca.tv's mission is to provide consumers

premium Spanish language content, when, where and how they want it," said

Randall Green, chief operating officer of Butaca.tv. "We strongly believe that

Butaca.tv is a big step forward in providing consumers quality Latin

entertainment and along with the other online general market resources will

eventually replace expensive subscription cable or satellite services."