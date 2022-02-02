Team Whistle Promotes Joe Caporoso to President

Team Whistle said it promoted Joe Caporoso to president.

Caporoso, who had been executive VP of media at Team Whistle, succeeds Michael Cohen, who became CEO in 2020. Caporoso will continue to report to Cohen.

In his new position, Caporoso will set the strategy for the company’s media and agency division and be responsible for Team Whistle's performance and partnerships.

“Team Whistle is seeing continued viewership and engagement growth with branded deals and agency partnerships also on the rise. Joe has been committed to growing the Whistle brand for the last nine years starting as a cross platform editor and rising through the ranks,” said Cohen. “He has been paramount to our continued growth and success, and is a trusted leader for our team. I am thrilled to see him so deservingly expand his role.”

Caporoso has been with Team Whistle for nearly a decade. Before Team Whistle he was with the Unite Way and Patch/AOL.

"Team Whistle has been my home for almost ten years. It has been an incredible journey seeing the evolving stages of the organization while growing alongside it,” said Caporoso. “I am humbled and excited to take on the role as President and continue leading our growing, talented team into the future and deliver for our partners.” ■