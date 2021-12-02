Team Whistle Names Evan Silver VP Original Content Development

Team Whistle said it hired Evan Silver as VP of original content development, a new post at the company.

Silver had been senior director of creative strategy at Bleacher Report’s in-house creative agency and branded content studio, Playmaker. He will report to Noah Weissman, senior VP of content for Team Whistle.

“Whistle is seeing viewership and engagement numbers around our original shows skyrocketing across all platforms from social to TV. We are committed to doubling down on our original formats and expanding our slate,” Weissman said. “We are excited to bring Evan Silver on board who we believe is a dynamic creative with a proven track record that will help pour fuel on the fire to take our content IP to the next level.”

Silver will be responsible for original sports-adjacent content for Gen Zers and millennials that appears on Whistle’s outlets, including Whistle TV, the ad-supported digital network available on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, TLC, PLex, DistroTV, Stirr and LocalNow.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Team Whistle,” said Silver. I’ve watched from a distance as they have become leaders in the sports and entertainment space on social. As the industry continues to evolve, I'm thrilled to come aboard to help them develop more hit franchises that will resonate with audiences." ■