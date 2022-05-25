Team Whistle Laces Up New Series Asking Athletes 'What's in the Box?'

Rapper, actor and sneakerhead Jacques Slade will gift present athletes and other entertainers with footwear and memorabilia in a new series he’s creating and hosting for Team Whistle called What's in the Box?

The series will be available starting June 1 on Whistle’s YouTube page, on Whistle TV on The Roku Channel and other OTT and social platforms. Team Whistle said it has lined up a sponsor for the show, but declined to name the company.

Also: Whistle TV Set First Content Slate with Original Documentary

On each show, Slade gives his guests sneakers and other items selected to unpack meaningful memories and stories.

"I love sneakers and sneaker culture, so I jumped at the chance to gift our guests with pairs that brought back memories of their past. What I often love most is the story behind the kicks,” said Slade, who previously created shows for Complex, NBC, and Snapchat and appears on Golf Channel and ESPN during PGA Tour tournaments.

“Each guest shared intimate and vulnerable parts of themselves, all sparked by a seemingly innocuous sneaker. It was an honor to present those shoes to my guests, knowing the memories they would inspire from their life journey,” Slade said.

The first episode features Cole Anthony of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

“It was really exciting and fun to be a part of this series. I received a gift that brought me down memory lane, revisiting some of my best basketball memories,‘’ said Anthony. “I loved reminiscing and any chance I get to share some of that with the fans I’m here for.”

Episode 2 of What's in the Box? will feature former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Other guests include rapper Coi Leray, wide receiver Mike Williams of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, and Tea Cooper, of the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks.