TCLtvPlus Adds Streaming Music Channels From Vevo

TCLtvPlus, the streaming app on smart TVs made by TCL, has added live linear channel from music-video programmer Vevo.

The free ad-supported channels include Vevo Pop, Vevo Country and Vevo Hip Hop.

“When fans see the Vevo logo, they know they are watching official artist content. Vevo is home to the world’s biggest stars across a variety of genres, and music videos are a critical staple of entertainment that shape culture and set trends,“ TCL VP, content service & partnership Catherine Zhang said. “In line with our commitment to providing quality programming, we are excited to diversify our content offering for our users with the addition of Vevo’s music video channels.”

The TCLtv Plus app comes pre-downloaded onto TCL TVs. Vevo channels can be found under the music category.

“Vevo is delivering high-quality music video programming to TCLtv Plus’s ever-growing audience,” Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive VP, revenue, distribution & data operations at Vevo, said. “By growing our distribution on this platform, we continue to expand our viewership and inventory, providing advertisers with more opportunities to reach digital-first consumers. We look forward to expanding our partnership with TCL to other markets in the future.”