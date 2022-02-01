TCA: Paramount Plus Renews ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘SEAL Team’, Teases New Programs

Mayor of Kingstown has been renewed for a second season, Paramount Plus revealed during its TCA session. The drama premiered in November. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon created the show, about a powerful Michigan family working in the prison business.

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and

Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

Seal Team was also renewed, and will come back for season six. The series follows the professional and personal lives of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute dangerous missions.

The drama switched from CBS to Paramount Plus last year.

“We are very excited to welcome Seal Team back for another season on Paramount Plus,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount Plus original scripted series. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

Also returning is The Game, for season two. Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, the series offers an examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

“We can’t wait to see what they have for us the next season, both on and off the field,” said Clemens.

Giles cited Paramount Plus’s diverse-programming strategy as helping the network grow. “We’ll be serving up something for everyone,” she said.

That includes Players, set to premiere later this year. From Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Players is what Paramount Plus calls “a comedic documentary-style series” that follows a fictional esports team.

Execs also shared about Rabbit Hole, with Kiefer Sutherland as an espionage operative in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these powers.

Clemens called it “a suspense thriller filled with twists and turns.”

Sutherland will executive produce.

Also in the works are a series based on Urban Cowboy, a contemporary take on Flashdance from Justin Simien and a comedy from Bob Odenkirk, David Cross and Bill Odenkirk called Guru Nation. Paramount Plus is also developing a Frasier reboot, the Robert and Michelle King project Happy Face, about the daughter of a serial killer, a Fatal Attraction rethinking and the Grease prequel Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

“We’re looking for every show to be a tentpole show,” said Clemens. ■