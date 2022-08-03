TCA: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Starts on Disney Plus September 19
Streamer shares premiere dates for several shows
Disney Plus shared premiere dates during its TCA press tour event August 3, including the debut of Dancing with the Stars September 19. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro host.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts August 18. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, who is navigating the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a superpowered hulk. There are nine episodes. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth are also in the cast.
Growing Up begins September 8. The docuseries comes from Brie Larson and looks at the challenges and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories.
Also starting September 8 is Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory. National Geographic Explorer Gregory takes viewers on journeys into the wild.
Dancing with the Stars begins season 31 on Disney Plus September 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. It is the first live series to debut on Disney Plus. Dancing got a two-season pickup on the streaming network.
September 21 is Super/Natural. Executive produced by James Camerson and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, the series reveals the “secret powers and super-senses” of animals.
Season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is on Disney Plus September 28. Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel star.
Disney Plus holds Disney Plus Day Thursday, September 8, and D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event happens in Anaheim September 9-11. ■
