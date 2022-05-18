Disney Plus Sets August Premiere Date for Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series in New Trailer

Disney Plus set a Aug. 17 launch date for its upcoming Marvel Studios-produced original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in a new trailer unveiled Tuesday during the company's upfront presentation.

The nine-episode series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a 30-something attorney who looks to navigate the complicated life of a single woman who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk, according to the streaming service.

The series also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry, as well as Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao.

The August premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the June 8 premiere of Marvel's Ms. Marvel original series.