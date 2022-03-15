Disney Plus Unveils June Premiere Date for ‘Ms. Marvel’

Disney Plus will launch its newest original series from Marvel Studios, Ms. Marvel, on June 8, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel), a Muslim American teenager and Captain Marvel mega fan who gets super powers like the hero she’s always looked up to, according to Disney Plus.

The first look trailer focuses on the MCU’s newest super hero as she tries to balance high-school life, her family and her emerging super powers, said the streaming service.

Also starring in the series are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

The series is Disney Plus’ second Marvel Studios-produced series set to premiere in 2022, following the March 30 debut of Moon Night. Ms. Marvel also follows previously streamed Marvel original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If ...? and Hawkeye. ■