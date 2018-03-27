TBS Slam Dunks Weekly Cable Ratings Win

TBS rode its coverage of the March Madness college basketball tournament to a first place finish on last week’s prime time cable ratings charts.

TBS averaged 3.1 million viewers to top all cable networks for the week of March 19-24, according to Nielsen. TBS’s win ended Fox News Channel's weekly prime time winning streak at nine consecutive weeks. The cable news network finished second with 2.2 million viewers.

MSNBC (2 million viewers), HGTV (1.5 million) and USA Network rounded out the top five.

Fox News finished first among total viewers for the 11th consecutive week, averaging 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC, Nickelodeon, TBS and CNN, said Nielsen.