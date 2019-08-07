Taylor Swift to Perform Live During ‘VMAs’

Superstar Taylor Swift will be performing live during this year's Video Music Awards show, MTV announced Wednesday.

The VMAs will be televised live on Aug. 26 from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Swift has a long history with the VMAs, having won seven since 2008. Her most famous moment came in 2009 when Kanye West interrupted her while she was giving a speech accepting the award for best female video. West insisted the Beyonce should have won the award for Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It.).

Swift hasn’t appeared at the VMAs since she sang Bad Blood in 2015.

The singer is nominated for 10 VMAs, tying her with Ariana Grande for the most nominations. Among the awards she’s up for are video of the year, song of the year and video for good. She also received 10 nominations back in 2015.

The appearance will be the first major televised appearance for Swift following the release of her latest album, Lover.

Last year’s VMAs were simulcast on MTV and 10 other Viacom networks and drew 5.2 million viewers, down 8%, for a new low for the awards show.