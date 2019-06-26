Comedian Maniscalco Picked to Host 'VMAs'

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco was named host of MTV’s Video Music Awards.

The VMAs will appear live on Aug. 26 from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The announcement was made Tuesday on The Tonight Show.

Maniscalco has a comedy special on Netflix and his book Stay Hungry was a best seller. He’s also appeared in movies including Green Book and the upcoming The Irishman.

Related: Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in ‘Daria’ Spinoff ‘Jodie’ on MTV

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV VMAs’ executive producer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “Sebastian is on fire right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

This year’s VMAs are sponsored by Extra Refreshers, Pepsi, Taco Bell and Toyota Corolla.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45-okAFnWIE[/embed]