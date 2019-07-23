Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift Lead VMA Nominations

MTV announced the nominations for the 2019 VMAs, which happens Aug. 26. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have 10 nominations apiece, while Billie Eilish has nine and Lil Nas X has eight.

The VMAs happen at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosts.

“It’s been an incredible year in music and this group of nominees perfectly reflects the rich pop music landscape,” said Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “We can’t wait to see the outcome, once the fans weigh in. It’s going to be an awesome, unforgettable evening!”

MTV revealed the nominations via “VMA chatbot,” sending a direct message to @VMAs on Facebook Messenger and Twitter. Fans can vote as of July 23 for their favorites across 14 categories.

The Video of the Year finalists include “a lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down.”

Artist of the Year is between Cardi B, Eilish, Grande, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes.

Other categories include Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Direction.

Halsey has six nominations and Shawn Mendes has five

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the event.