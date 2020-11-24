Taylor Swift Concert Film to Stream on Disney Plus
'folklore: the long pond studio sessions' debuts Nov. 25
Disney Plus said it will be streaming exclusively a new concert film from Taylor Swift.
The film, folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere Nov. 25 on Disney Plus.
The film features Swift with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and a Guest Appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) performing and telling stories and revealing secrets from the making of Swift’s Album of the Year, folklore.
folklore: the long pond studio sessions was directed by Taylor Swift and filmed on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio, along with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with 30 plus feet of curved track.
