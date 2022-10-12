Tatari Licenses Media-Buying Software to Advertising Agencies

Ad-tech company Tatari said it is licensing its proprietary media buying software to advertising agencies.

The Tatari platform enables agencies to plan, buy and measure the outcomes of campaigns running on linear and streaming TV.

Tatari has worked with brands including Made In, Daily Harvest, Calm and Ibotta.

As more of the advertising business has become automated, ad tech companies are adding self-serve capabilities to their platforms.

"Over the past five years we've seen a lot of buzz around 'in-housing' media buying, but too much of that has focused on the brand-direct model," said Philip Ingelbrecht, co-founder and CEO of Tatari. "Agencies still play a critical role in the media-buying landscape and they need to deepen those ties by staying on top of new trends, such as the growing TV opportunity for digitally-native brands. Agencies have been knocking on our door looking for these capabilities. We believe having them in the mix will better serve the interests of brands as they navigate this new era of streaming and linear TV."

Some agencies have begun using the Tatari platform.

Also: Tatari Launches Similar Inventory Product To Scale TV Ad Campaigns

"Tatari has clearly seen the writing on the wall with streaming leaders preparing to launch ad-driven models and is a strong partner for launching robust television programs as part of large campaigns," shared Rachel Hirschl, VP of advanced TV and programmatic media, at Power Digital. "By opening up their platform to partners, they are ushering in a new era of innovation in the fast-paced TV business."

"Our clients are eager to make the most of the new opportunities in TV, but it can feel out of reach in terms of both budget and attribution for businesses that are used to the granular capabilities of digital channels," added Masud Karim, head of converged TV at Wpromote, an independent performance marketing agency. "We leverage Tatari's suite of tools to make the full potential of TV advertising accessible to our clients at any budget level. Even more importantly, we can actually connect those ad buys with business outcomes. That unlocks significant growth for both our clients and our business as a digital-first agency bridging the gap between traditional brand and performance marketing in an increasingly interconnected advertising ecosystem."

Also using the Tatari platform is Icon International, the corporate barter company that trades ad inventory for non-cash assets.

"We've had a partnership with Tatari for over a year now and it's been nothing short of fantastic," said Elizabeth Oakes, VP, account director, Icon International. "Our team has enjoyed learning about their platform and training on the self-service feature. We're looking forward to utilizing the tech and data for our clients, and we’re excited about the future of our partnership." ■