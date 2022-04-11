Tatari Launches Similar Inventory Product To Scale TV Ad Campaigns

Tatari, a data and analytics platform, is introducing Similar Inventory, a new product that recommends available linear and streaming TV inventory likely to create the same outcomes as an existing campaign.

Similar Inventory operates similarly to lookalike modeling, but instead of looking at audiences, it looks at outcomes. It also finds inventory that is currently available and immediately actionable.

With programming and platforms proliferating, just like viewers, media buyers need recommendations to find inventory similar to what’s already performing for their clients as they look to increase the scale of campaigns on linear and streaming TV.

"This is an absolutely critical feature in today’s supply-constrained market," said Brad Geving, VP of media buying & operations at Tatari. "With inventory this tight, scaling TV campaigns is both technically difficult and higher-risk from a cost perspective. Similar Inventory solves both problems; it surfaces relevant inventory we may not have previously considered, and it helps to mitigate the risk of testing into new rotations and impressions."

With Similar Inventory integrated directly into Tatari’s media buying platform, Tatari said it can identify impressions that are similar to an advertiser’s highest-performing campaigns. It also provides a seamless bridge between linear and streaming channels as the two continue to rapidly converge.

"Lookalike audiences are a table-stakes feature in programmatic and social," said Bryce York, director of product management at Tatari. "Similar Inventory brings linear and streaming TV one step closer to that reality. Growth marketers want to take a data-driven approach to performance, regardless of channel; this makes it much easier to do so across linear and streaming." ■