Tatari Automates Insertion Orders for Linear, Streaming TV

Tatari, a data and analytics platform for buying and measuring TV advertising, said it has launched an automated process for reviewing and approving insertion orders for linear and streaming inventory.

NBCUniversal is one of the broadcasters using the system.

With more digital TV inventory being created, and campaigns being more targeted, the industry is looking for technology to replace labor intensive parts of ad buying and selling. Automated systems promise quicker transactions and lower costs.

"Previously, processing direct orders was very manual and inefficient, as orders were passed back and forth as attachments from the initial proposal phase through final sign-off," said Brad Geving, VP of media buying at Tatari. "Our streamlined order process completely eliminates the manual back and forth among multiple parties for both streaming and linear. This saves publishers and networks significant time and headaches and, when widely adopted, can lead to a more efficient media market overall."

Also Read: Tatari, Clearco Help New Brands Access up to $10 Million for TV Ads

The upgrades to the Tatari platform lets media buyers generate an order request using a standardized template that is hosted online. Tatari’s media booking tool enables the buyer to email the order to the broadcaster or streaming platform and the account rep can sign the order electronically, automatically triggering an approval confirmation.

Tatari said the new system cuts processing time by 90%.

"At NBCUniversal, we pride ourselves on making it as simple and easy to buy premium video content as it is to watch it," said Scott Berger, VP of direct to scale at NBCUniversal. "Tatari’s technology has had an extremely positive impact on how we process direct insertion orders, streamlining the process and enabling us to prove out the efficacy of the NBCU audience for our DTC partners."