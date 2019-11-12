Syndication Ratings: Talkers Hit Their Stride With Help From Halloween

Halloween week helped the top-four talkers to their best ratings of the season in the week ended Nov. 3, with CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil improving 4% to hit a season-high 2.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Dr. Phil was the only talk show to score a season high for a second straight week, hitting it’s biggest rating since May. That gave Phil first place in talk for the 165th week in a row with five ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil tied Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres with all shows coming in at a 1.0.

Live rose 5% to a 2.1 in households, matching its season high and snaring second place among talkers for the 36th consecutive week, including one tie. The show scored a 2.5 individual day national rating for its annual Halloween show, up 32% from the prior Thursday (Oct. 24).

Right behind, Ellen added 11% to a new season-high 2.0. Ellen’s Halloween scared up a 2.4 same day rating, a 26% improvement over the prior week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams also flexed some ratings muscle, adding 8% to a new season-high 1.4.

NBCU’s Maury maintained at a 1.1, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which rallied 10% to a new season high. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos improved 11% to a new season-high 1.0. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was flat at a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ The Real and CTD’s The Doctors both were stable at a 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer reversed last week’s increase to fall back 25% to a 0.3.

Related: Fox Renews Five Warner Bros.’ Syndies

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s Judge Judy was the sole court show to improve, advancing 5% to a seven-week high 6.7, matching its season high and leading all of syndication for the 14th straight week.

The other gavelers were all on par with the prior week. CTD’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence at a 2.0, 1.3, 0.9, 0.7 and 0.5, respectively.

All of the rookies also were unchanged. NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson claimed a 1.4 for the fourth straight week, while Disney’s Tamron Hall held at a 1.0 for a fifth straight week. Both shows have been on the air for eight weeks.

SPT’s Mel Robbins stayed at a 0.4 for a fourth consecutive week.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry was steady at a 0.9 for the fourth week in a row. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court held at a 0.5 for a fourth straight week and at a 0.3 for a seventh straight week, respectively

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, executive produced and hosted by Meredith Vieira, was unchanged at a 0.9 for the fifth straight week. GSN’s America Says was steady at a 0.6 for the third straight week.

Despite games six and seven of the World Series on Fox on Oct. 29 and 30, most access shows were steady to higher.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, CTD’s Inside Edition and NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood all held at their season bests 2.8, 2.8 and 1.5, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ recovered 10% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which airs on Fox owned stations in large markets, spiked 25% to a 1.0, matching its season high, despite being preempted for the World Series and Thursday Night Football, which also airs on Fox.

CTD’s DailyMailTV strengthened 13% to a 0.9, equalling its season high.

Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted a 0.2 for the 18th straight week.

After week one of a five-week trial run that began Nov. 4, Debmar-Mercury’s Central Ave averaged a 0.8 rating/2 share weighted metered market average across Fox owned stations in eight markets, down 27% from both its lead in and year-ago time periods. Among women 25-54, Ave scored a 0.7/3, off 13% from both its lead-ins and November 2018 time periods.

Related: ‘Central Ave’ Debuts on Fox Stations in Eight Markets

CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a new season-high 6.1 to lead the games for a fourth consecutive week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune sped up 2% to a new season-high 5.9. Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak had emergency surgery on Thursday for an intestinal blockage so longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in on shows to be aired next month.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud also added 2% to come in right behind Wheel at a 5.8.

Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5 for a sixth straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute stayed at a series-low 0.8 for an eighth straight week.

On the crime beat, NBCU’s Dateline rebounded 10% to a 1.1. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was in close pursuit with a steady 1.9 while NBCU’s scripted Chicago PD added 4% increase to a 0.8.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory rebounded 7% from an all-time low set in the previous week to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 2.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.9. Disney’s Modern Family finished ahead 21% at a new season-high 1.7. SPT’s The Goldbergs grew 8% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 8% to a 1.2. Disney’s Family Guy was unchanged at a 1.1. SPT’s Seinfeld spiked 11% to a new season-high 1.0. Disney’s Black-ish bounced back 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Mom both lost 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which was steady at that level for the ninth straight week.