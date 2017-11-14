Syndication Ratings: 'Page Six TV' Looks to Close Gap With 'Daily Mail TV'

Twentieth’s rookie entertainment magazine Page Six TV jumped 14% to a new season-high 0.8 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the session ending Nov. 5.

That week was the first full week of the November sweep, which runs Oct. 26 - Nov. 22, and also included games six and seven of baseball’s World Series, which preempted Page Six TV in several large markets on Fox-owned TV stations.



Still, CBS Television Distribution’s Daily Mail TVremained the rookie leader even though it eased 9% to a 1.0.



Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Page Six TV rose 25% to a 0.5, tying Daily Mail TV, which was unchanged.



Among the other rookies, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5 in households and a 0.2 among women 25-54, while Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by E.W. Scripps, remained at a 0.3 for a seventh straight week but declined 50% to a 0.1 from a 0.2 in the key demo.



CTD’s Dr. Phil fell 3% from a season high in the prior week to a 3.5, but far and away remained the talk leader for the 61st consecutive week. Among women 25-54, Phil also led the talkers at a 1.4.



Back in households, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ EllenDeGeneres again tied for second among the talkers for the fourth time in five weeks. Both shows grew 4% to hit new season highs of 2.4.



Live received a nice treat from its annual Halloween costume-changing extravaganza, which scored a 2.7, its highest single-day rating of the season thus far and its biggest rating since May 1, the day that Ryan Seacrest was announced as Kelly Ripa’s new permanent co-host.



In fourth place, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams raced ahead 14% to a new season-high 1.6 after getting a ton of publicity for fainting during her Halloween episode while dressed as a glamorous Statue of Liberty.



Rounding out the top six was a tie between NBCUniversal’s Steve, which held steady at its season-high 1.4, and NBCU’s Maury, which also remained even.



CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 8% to a 1.2, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which was flat. NBCU’s fellow conflict talker Jerry Springer sagged 8% to a 1.1, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which remained at a 1.1 for a fourth straight week.



Warner Bros.’ The Real moved up 25% to a 1.0, that show’s highest rating since the week of Jan. 23, to tie Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, which was steady.



NBCU’s sophomore Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr., held steady at a 0.9, while CTD’s The Doctors flatlined at a 0.8 for a ninth straight week.



None of the courts improved for the week. CTD’s Judge Judy dipped 3% to a 6.9 but remained syndication’s overall leader for the 11th time in 12 weeks. CTD’s Hot Bench backtracked 4% from its season high set the week before to a 2.5, but was still daytime’s third-ranked show behind only Judy and Phil for the 19th time in the past 20 weeks.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 8% to a 1.1. Twentieth’s Divorce Court dropped 10% to a 0.9. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was unchanged at a 0.6.



All of the game shows were in negative territory. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 3% to a 6.3 but remained the game leader. CTD’s Jeopardy! declined 3% to a 6.0, but held on to sole possession of second place for a fourth straight week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune remained in third place as it dipped 2% to a 5.9. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire slid 6% to a 1.6.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute sank 7% to a 1.4, and tied NBCU’s off-net Dateline, which advanced 8% to a 1.4.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight slipped 3% to a 3.0 but remained the magazine leader by a narrow margin. CTD’s Inside Edition stayed at a 2.9. NBCU’s Access Hollywood climbed 8% both for the week and the year to a 1.4 to match its season high, fueled by extensive coverage of the unfolding Harvey Weinstein scandal and its aftermath. Warner Bros.’ TMZ also recovered 8% for the week to tie Access Hollywood. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 1.2. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page climbed 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms with a 2% gain to a 4.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family forged ahead 14% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, SPT’s rookie The Goldbergs and Twentieth’s Family Guy all remained at a 2.0. 1.8 and 1.6, respectively. Twentieth’s sophomore Last Man Standing spiked 7% to a new season-high 1.6, tying FamilyGuy. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly also gained 7% to a new season-high 1.5. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld all stood pat at a 1.2, 1.1 and 1.1, respectively.



Further back, Warner Bros.’ rookie Mom remained at a 0.8, while CTD’s The Game stayed at a 0.4 for the eighth straight week.

