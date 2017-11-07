Syndication Ratings: CTD's 'Daily Mail TV' Extends Rookie Lead at Start of November Sweeps

With the start of November sweeps, CBS Television Distribution’s rookie magazine Daily Mail TV added 10% to lead syndication's freshman class at a 1.1 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research in the week ended Oct. 29. That included the first two weekdays of the November sweep, which runs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 22.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Daily Mail TV remained at a 0.5 Daily Mail TV airs as two half-hours in many markets.



Twentieth Television’s Page Six TV held steady at a 0.7 in households, although it was preempted in many large markets by the World Series on Oct. 24, 25 and 27. Page Six TV slipped 20% among women 25-54 to a 0.4 from a 0.5.



Entertainment Studios’ new comedic game show, Funny You Should Ask, recovered 25%, or one-tenth of a ratings point, to a 0.5 and was unchanged at a 0.2 in the key demo.



Scripps’ Pickler & Ben, which is cleared in about 30% of the country on broadcast stations and also airs on cable network CMT, remained at a 0.3 for a sixth straight week with a 0.2 in the demo.



CTD’s Dr. Philled the veteran talkers for the 60th week in a row with a 6% spike to a new season high 3.6 to kick off the November sweep. Phil also was the only talker to gain versus last year, improving 3%. Among women 25-54, Phil also led at a 1.5.



Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres tied at a 2.3 for second among the talkers, with Live steady and Ellen adding 5% to a hit a new season high.



NBCUniversal’s Steve moved into fourth place, climbing 8% to a 1.4, matching its season high and tying NBCU’s Maury, which skidded 7%, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which was unchanged.



CTD’s Rachael Ray advanced 8% in a week that included the show’s 2,000th episode on Oct. 26 to a new season-high 1.3, although it was still down 7% from last year.



NBCU’s conflict talkers Steve Wilkos and Jerry Springer both stayed at a 1.2. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz flatlined at a 1.1 for the third straight week, and declined 15% from last year.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen, NBCU’s Harry, CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real all were steady at a 1.0, 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively.



Among court shows, CTD’s Judge Judy surged to a five-week high 7.1, ramping up 6% for the week and 1% from last year to lead all of syndication for the tenth time in the past 11 weeks.



In second place, CTD’s Hot Bench added 13% to a new season high 2.6, 8% ahead of last year.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith both were flat at a 1.0 and 0.6, respectively.



In access, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud recovered 2% to a 6.5 to remain the game leader. CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a 6.2 to hold on to sole possession of second place for a third straight week, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune remained in third place despite a 2% gain to a new season-high 6.0.



Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire broke even with a 1.7.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute and NBCU’s rookie off-net true-crime strip Dateline both were flat at a 1.5 and 1.3, respectively.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the magazines with a 3% gain to a 3.1, matching its season high. CTD’s Inside Edition added 4% to a 2.9. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held steady at a 1.3 and moved up to third place, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which fell back 7% to a new season low. Warner Bros.’ Extra and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page both were steady at a 1.2 and 0.2, respectively.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory declined 10% to a 4.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family stayed at its series-low 2.2 for a second straight week. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men dropped 5% to a 2.0.



All of the other off-net sitcoms were unchanged. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs, Twentieth’s Family Guy, Twentieth’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld all stood pat at a 1.8, 1.6, 1.5, 1.4, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.1, respectively.



Off-net newbies Warner Bros.’ Mom and CTD’s The Game also were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.

