Syndication Ratings: Oprah Gives 'Tamron Hall' a Ratings Gift

Talk queen Oprah Winfrey returned to daytime on Monday, Jan. 13 to have a candid conversation with Tamron Hall that sent Disney’s rookie talker to its highest ratings yet in the week ended Sunday, Jan. 19.

In a week where most syndicated shows were flat to down -- due in part to preemptions and schedule disruptions from impeachment proceedings on Jan. 15 and 16 -- Tamron Hall was the only rookie to improve, growing 10% from the prior week to a new season-high 1.1 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Jan. 13 marked the show’s highest-rated episode since its Sept. 9 debut with Tamron Hall hitting a 1.2, up 20% from the prior week.

NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show -- which like Tamron Hall, has been renewed for a second season -- was the rookie leader for the 19th consecutive week with a 1.3, despite being in repeats for part of the frame.

Sony Pictures Television’s Mel Robbins, which will end its run after this season, was unchanged for the week at its season-high 0.5.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry stayed stable at a 1.0. Trifecta’s Personal Injury Court and MGM/Orion’s Protection Court also held at a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, also renewed for a second season, remained at a 1.1, while SPT’s off-GSN’s America Says, which will not return next year, stayed at a 0.7 for the seventh straight week.

CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy led all syndicated shows for the 21st time in the past 25 weeks with one tie, despite dipping 1% to a 6.8 after a 23% surge in the prior frame.

CTD’s Hot Bench stayed put at a 2.0 to tie Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan as the third highest-rated show in daytime.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slipped 7% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court both were unchanged at a 0.9 and 0.7, respectively. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence tumbled 20% to a 0.4.

CTD’s Dr. Phil fell back 4% to a 2.6 but still led the veteran talkers, marking the 173rd time in the past 176 weeks that show has led or tied for the lead in the genre. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.1.

Live backtracked 5% to a 2.0.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 5% to a 1.9. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCU’s Maury and CTD’s Rachael Ray all remained at a 1.3, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos picked up 10% to a new season-high 1.1, tying Rachel. SPT’s Dr. Oz was stable at a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ The Real and CTD’s The Doctors both flatlined at a 0.6 and 0.5, respectively, while NBCU’s syndicated version of the out-of-production Jerry Springer rebounded 33% to a 0.4.

Magazines were muted after most racked up gains in the prior two weeks. CTD’s EntertainmentTonight led the magazines for a second straight week, although it eased 3% from its season high to a 2.9. CTD’s Inside Edition also ebbed 3% to a 2.8.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood stayed at its season-high 1.5. Warner Bros.’ TMZ remained at a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Extra -- which ran into preemptions for wrestling, basketball and political programs -- ebbed 10% to a 0.9. CTD’s DailyMailTV held steady at a 0.8. Trifecta’s CelebrityPage published a 0.2 for the 29th straight week.

Elsewhere, CTD’s Jeopardy! dropped 8% to a 6.5 and fell to second place overall behind JudgeJudy. The show appeared to lose steam after the conclusion of ABC’s Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time matches on Jan. 14, when Ken Jennings claimed the title over James Holzhauer. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune faded 3% to a 6.4. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 6.0.

Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask, which has been renewed for two more seasons, stayed at a 0.5 for the 17th consecutive week.

Also in first-run, Disney’s internet video series RightThisMinute marshalled a 0.9 for a third straight week.

NBCU’s Dateline led the off-net crime shows with a steady 1.1. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was in close pursuit with an 11% gain to a 1.0. NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD was unchanged at a 0.8.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory cooled off 3% to a 3.3 but remained the off-net sitcom leader. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 5% to a 2.1. Disney’s Modern Family fell 12% to a 1.5. SPT’s The Goldbergs remained at a 1.3, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which moved ahead 8%. Twentieth’s Family Guy eroded 8% to a 1.1. Disney’s Black-ish boasted a 1.0 for the third straight week. SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly both lost 10% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom and 2 Broke Girls, which both held steady.