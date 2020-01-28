Rookie Talker 'Mel Robbins' Will Not Return for Season Two

Sony Pictures Television will not bring back rookie talk show, The Mel Robbins Show, for a second season, the company confirmed Tuesday. The show will stay in original production through this year as planned and then go off the air once the season concludes in early September.

The show has averaged a 0.4 live plus same day household rating season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research. It did recently get upgrades in a few Nexstar markets, including Nexstar’s KTLA Los Angeles from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m., but that seems to have been too little too late.

“Mel has had a positive impact on millions of daytime viewers and we still strongly believe in her message and the work she is doing,” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement. “We are proud of the show and the talented team and thank our partners and launch group at Nexstar, and our advertisers and sponsors, for their exceptional support.”

Robbins made her name as a best-selling author of books such as “The Five-Second Rule,” and as an inspirational speaker. She has a content deal with audio content provider Audible and nearly one million followers on her popular and inspirational Instagram feed. Like all of that content, the talk show focused on Robbins offering help and advice to real people with the intention of improving their lives.

“It was a privilege to have a platform on television to fight for everyday people,” Robbins said, also in a statement. “I am so proud of the show we created because it serves as a lifeline and daily resource for viewers who are struggling and want more out of their lives. I end every show by saying ‘I believe in you and your ability to change,’ and with or without this show, I mean it!”

Mel Robbins is produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, with Mindy Borman executive producing.