Syndication Ratings: Only 'Judy,' 'Phil' Manage to Rise

Only two first-run strips—CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy and Dr. Phil—managed to show weekly gains in the week ended June 10.

Even in repeats, Judy led all of syndication for the 16th straight week, adding 3% for the week and 8% for the year to a 7.0 live plus same day rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The rest of the court shows were either flat or down.

CTD’s Hot Bench was in reruns on four of the five days, but still finished as daytime’s third-ranked show with a steady 2.2 and 5% increase from last year. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court remained at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 9% to a 1.0. Twentieth’s DivorceCourt eroded 11% to a 0.8. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.6.

Dr. Phil, in repeats all week, grew 7% for the week to a 3.0 in households. Phil also was the only talker to improve over last year with an 11% jump to lead the talkers for the 92nd straight week, with two ties. Phil also led with a 1.2 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan took second place for the third straight week, despite dipping 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was unchanged at a third place 1.9.

NBCUniversal’s Maury slid 7% to a 1.3. NBCU’s Steve aired encore episodes for part of the week but held steady at a 1.2, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which fell back 8%. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.1 for the ninth straight week. NBCU’s Jerry Springer to leave syndication after 27 years sank 9% for the week and 17% compared to last year to a 1.0, matching its season low.

NBCU’s fellow conflict talker Steve Wilkos — which, along with Maury, has been renewed for two more seasons — remained at a 1.0 and also slid 17% from last year, tying Springer and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which remained at its series low for the second week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen, which will end its run after this season, held steady at a 0.9. For the seventh straight week there was a three-way tie for last place in talk among NBCU’s canceled Harry, Warner Bros.’ The Real and CTD’s The Doctors, with all three remaining at a 0.7.

Among the new first-run shows, CTD’s DailyMailTV posted a flat 1.0 for the 10th time in 11 weeks and remained at a 0.5 among women 25-54. Twentieth’s Page Six TV revealed a 0.7 in households for the fifth straight frame and retreated 25% — or one-tenth of a ratings point — to a 0.3 in the key demo.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask fell 20% to a 0.4 household rating and was unchanged at a 0.2 in the demo. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps, registered its usual 0.3 for the 38th consecutive week, but added 100% in the demo to a 0.2.

Game shows all lost ground. Debmar-Mercury’s leader Family Feud faded 2% to 6.1. CTD’s Jeopardy! weakened 5% to a 5.5. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune rolled back 4% to a new season-low 5.4. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire lost 6% to a new season-low 1.5.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 1.3, while NBCU’s off-net true-crime strip Dateline also stayed at a 1.3.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and Warner Bros.’ Extra were the only magazines to avoid declines, with both holding steady at a 2.9 and 1.1, respectively. CTD’s Inside Edition declined 3% to a 2.8, equaling its season low. Warner Bros.’ TMZ also matched its season low, slumping 8% to a 1.2. NBCU’s Access was heavily preempted in large markets on June 4, 7 and 8 by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament and the Stanley Cup finals, and falling 8% to a new season-low 1.1. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page relinquished 33% to a 0.2.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms at an unchanged 4.4. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing slipped 5% to a 2.0, tying Twentieth’s Modern Family, which also lost 5% to match its series low. SPT’s newcomer TheGoldbergs stood pat at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Twentieth’s Family Guy both gained 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls remained at a 1.3 and 1.1, respectively. SPT’s Seinfeld improved 10% to a 1.1, tying 2 BrokeGirls. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show stayed at a 1.1.

Warner Bros.’ freshman Mom yielded 11% to a 0.8, while CTD’s The Game clocked a 0.4 for the 18th time in 19 weeks.