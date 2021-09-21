Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Tops Talk with 34th Season Premiere

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' hosted its 34th season opener from executive producer Michael Gelman's home in Long Island.

Live with Kelly and Ryan stayed in the talk lead in the week ending Sept. 12, which included the show’s 34th season premiere on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6).

Disney’s Live leaped 6% to a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.7 followed by CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil at a 0.5. In households, Phil, which premiered its 20th season on Sept. 13, was stable in second place at a 1.4.

In sharp contrast to the recent daytime doldrums, seven of the top 12 talkers and all of the top four court shows climbed into the plus column even though as of Sept. 12 most syndicated strips had not yet launched their new seasons.

NBCUniversal’s Maury moved up 11% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, still in repeats as it prepared for its 19th and final season, notched a 14% increase to a 0.8, despite being preempted by the Sept. 9 NFL season opener in at least five of the top-30 markets, including Los Angeles. That tied NBCU’s steady Kelly Clarkson, headed into its third season, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which also rallied 14%. Like Ellen, Kelly and Wendy both aired encore episodes all five days.

Disney’s Tamron Hall premiered its third season and strengthened 17% to a 0.7 to tie CBS’ Rachael Ray, which stayed put.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos remained at a 0.6, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which recovered 20%. Reruns of CBS’ Drew Barrymore, which debuted its sophomore season on Sept. 13, fell back 20% to a 0.4. That tied NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which ceased airing on The CW’s afternoon block and moved to other stations; the result was a 100% rise to a 0.4 after 52 consecutive weeks at a 0.2.

Warner Bros.’s The Real registered a 0.3 for the 17th straight week. CBS’ The Doctors stayed at a 0.2 for the 29th week in a row.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy jumped 5% to a 4.6 to preside over the court shows and rank as syndication’s second highest rated show overall after Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud. Judy has ended first-run production in syndication and is relaunching as Judy Justice on Amazon's IMDb TV.

CBS’ Hot Bench settled for a 7% gain to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis added 17% to a 0.7. NBCU’s Judge Jerry sustained a 0.5 for a second straight week.

Access and early fringe shows that air on NBC affiliates in some markets were blitzed on Sept. 9 due to the aforementioned NFL opener on Sept. 9 between the Dallas Cowboys and the 2021 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, a Sept. 10 concert in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 preempted some shows in New York and other cities.

CBS’ Inside Edition eroded 14% to a 1.9 but remained in the magazine lead over sibling Entertainment Tonight, which relinquished 10% to a 1.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ TMZ held their ground at a 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.

Also Read: TMZ Acquired by Fox Entertainment

Warner Bros.’ Extra, which lost top market New York and others on Sept. 10, gave back 14% to a 0.6. CBS’ DailyMailTV delivered a series low 0.5 for the third time in four weeks. Fox’s Dish Nation negotiated a 0.3 for the 52nd time in the past 54 weeks.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud edged ahead 2% to a syndication-leading 5.6. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune slowed 9% to a 4.1, tying CBS’ Jeopardy!, which broke even with a second weekly rehash of its Tournament of Champions which had originally been held earlier this year.

Also Read: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to Share 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Duties

Fox’s 25 Words or Less logged a 0.8 for the fifth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask dropped 20% to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute logged a 0.6 for a fifth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory softened 9% to a 2.1 but still led the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood still at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men was minus 10% to a 0.9, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs and Disney’s Modern Family, both of which were flat. Sony’s Seinfeld spurted 14% to a 0.8. Disney’s Family Guy gave away 13% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which maintained a 0.7 for a third week. Finally, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls lost 14% to a 0.6, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which stayed at a 0.6 for the tenth straight week.