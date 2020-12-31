Syndication Ratings: 'Live,' 'Kelly Clarkson,' 'Tamron Hall' All Hit Season Highs

Three syndicated talkers -- Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Tamron Hall and NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson -- climbed to new season highs in the pre-Christmas week ended Dec. 20, while most other shows remained stable or down.

Tamron Hall jumped 11% for the week and 25% over the past two weeks to a 1.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, to tie Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCU’s Maury for the first time. The three shows tied for fourth place among the 14 talkers.

DeGeneres, whose show will remain dark next week due to the surging coronavirus in California, declined 9% for the week and 55% for the year to a new season low. Maury remained at a 1.0 for a third consecutive week.

Clarkson, which was just renewed for two more years, took over sole possession of third place behind Live and CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, growing 9% for the week and 33% over the prior three weeks to a 1.2.

Live broke the prior week’s tie with Dr. Phil and claimed exclusive rights to first place in talk with a week of live episodes that spiked the show 11% to a 2.1, its best rating since the week ending May 10. The show has now been first or tied for first in talk in 11 of the past 15 weeks.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.8.

Dr. Phil held steady at a 1.9 household rating in second place.

In seventh place, CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 0.9 for the sixth straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams weakened 11% in repeats to a 0.8, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which recovered 14% from a series low set in the prior frame.

Sony Pictures Televistion’s Dr. Oz was stable at a 0.7 for a sixth consecutive week. Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a 0.4 for the 13th straight week. CTD’s The Doctors deteriorated 33% to a new series-low 0.2, tying NBCU’s syndicated run of its out-of-production Jerry Springer, which stood pat at its series low for the 15th week in a row.

CTD’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore mustered a 0.5 for a seventh straight week.

On the legal front, CTD’s Judge Judy added 2% to a 5.7 to top the courtrooms for the 1,265th week in a row, leading all of syndication in households. CTD’s Hot Bench fell back 6% from its season-high to a 1.7.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was on par with its prior week’s series-low 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, NBCU’s Judge Jerry, Fox’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court all stayed put at a 0.8, 0.7, 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

In access, shows cleared on Fox stations ran into preemptions on Dec. 17 for an NFL game and on Dec. 18 for the PAC-12 college football championship. Additionally, partial preemptions came at 7:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 14 as most stations carried President-elect Joe Biden’s remarks on the Electoral College vote.

CTD’s unchanged Inside Edition led the magazines at a 2.4, followed by CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, which gained 5% to a 2.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and TMZ, CTD’s DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all were steady at a 1.0, 0.7, 0.7, 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

CTD’s Jeopardy! led the games with an unchanged 5.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which led the category last week, slipped 5% to a 5.3. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune flattened 4% to a 5.2.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 11% to a 0.8, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask advanced 25% to a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute martialed a 0.7 for a third straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory got a bit louder, adding 4% to lead the off-network sitcoms at a 2.5. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Modern Family both stood pat at a 1.7 and 1.2, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 9% to a 1.0, tying SPT’s The Goldbergs and Disney’s Family Guy, both of which were flat. SPT’s Seinfeld observed Festivus with a 0.8 for the fourth straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which motored ahead 14%. Finally, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls and Mom each maintained a 0.7.