Final Trebek Episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ Jan. 4-8

The final week of Jeopardy! with Alex Trebek as host runs Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 8. All five episodes were taped in late October and Trebek, who died Nov. 8, did not realize they would be his final ones.

Trebek announced in March 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

At the start of the Jan. 4 program, Trebek delivers a message about the season of giving. The Jan. 8 episode includes a tribute to Trebek’s life and work.

Also Read: Remembering 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek

The final Trebek episodes were initially to conclude on Christmas, but they’ll likely get stronger viewership in early January.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Ken Jennings is guest host.

Jeopardy! is in its 37th season in syndication. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Also Read: Alex Trebek's 2013 B&C Hall of Fame Profile