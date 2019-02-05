Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Notches Six Months as Top Show in Households

CBS Television Distribution’s JudgeJudy marked six straight months as syndication’s top-rated show, including one tie, in households in the week ended Jan. 27. That was the final full week before the start of the February sweep.

Judy added 4% from the prior week to a first place 7.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, scoring the show’s best week in two months. Judy also improved 4% compared to last year, one of only a handful of syndicated shows to improve year to year.

CTD’s Hot Bench held steady at a 2.5 to rank third in daytime for the third straight week, behind only Judy and CTD’s top talker, Dr. Phil. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 10% to a 1.1. Twentieth’s Divorce Court settled for a steady 0.7.

Speaking of Phil, the show added 7% to hit a ten-week high 3.1 and lead the talkers for the 125th straight week — or more than two years — with five ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.4.

Disney’s Live With Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show continued to fight it out for second place with Live jumping 4% to a new season-high 2.4, tying Ellen for the third straight week. Ellen also improving 4% to a 2.4 for the week.

NBCU’s Maury was flat at a 1.5. NBCU’s Steve, starring Steve Harvey, spiked 8% for the week to a 1.4, matching its season high. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.2. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams weakened 8% to a 1.1, landing in a tie with Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which stayed put.

Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a 0.7 for the third consecutive week, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which climbed 17% to a new season high.

Disney’s Pickler & Ben fell back 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which was flat for the 20th straight week. Springer still airs in repeats on The CW and on some stations in syndication.

Among the rookies, CTD’s panel talker Face the Truth and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence, which has been renewed for season two, both held steady at a 0.8 and 0.6, respectively.

In access, magazines were again a mixed bag, with only NBCU’s Access and Warner Bros.’ Extra showing gains.

CTD’s magazine leaders Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight both were unchanged at a 3.3 and 3.1, respectively. Access accelerated 8% to a 1.4, matching its season high and beating Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which stayed at a 1.3. Extra added 9% to a 10-week high 1.2, breaking last week’s tie with CTD’s Daily Mail TV, which held steady at its series-high 1.1.

Twentieth’s Page Six TV gave back 14% to a 0.6, after equalling its season high in the prior edition. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted a 0.2 for the 17th straight week.

Game shows scored another photo finish, with CTD’s Wheel of Fortune maintaining its newly gained household lead, edging ahead 3% to a new season-high 6.9. CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 3% to a new season-high 6.7, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which also added 3% to hit a new season high.

Disney’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire held steady at a 1.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask froze at a 0.5 for the 27th straight week.

Disney’s viral video show RightThisMinute clocked a 1.3 for the third straight week.

On the true-crime beat, NBCU’s off-net leader Dateline held steady at a 1.4. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was unchanged at a 1.1. Off-Investigation Discovery’s True Crime Files faded 25% to a 0.3.

NBCU’s scripted off-net procedural Chicago PD stood pat at a 1.0.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory eased 4% to a 4.8 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing sprinted 9% to a 2.5. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 5% to a 2.1. SPT’s The Goldbergs gave back 6% to a 1.5 tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which was flat. Twentieth’s Family Guy was flat at a 1.4. Disney’s Black-ish barreled ahead 20% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly remained at a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls slid 9% to a 1.0, tying SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ Mom, both of which were steady.