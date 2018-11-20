Syndication Ratings: ‘Judge Judy’ Gains in Otherwise Steady Week

At the midpoint of the 2018 November sweep, CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy led the way by a long shot, adding 3% to a 7.5 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, that show’s highest household rating since the week ended Feb. 11.

The week ended Nov. 11 was the first full week of the fall without daylight savings time, which ended Nov. 4. That was counterbalanced, however, by plenty of preemptions for coverage of midterm election results on Nov. 6, as well as coverage of the bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 8 and the start of the California wildfires on Nov. 9.

While Judy managed to improve, all of the other nationally-rated courts were unchanged with CTD’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court all unchanged at a 2.3, 1.5, 1.0 and 0.8, respectively.

Elsewhere in daytime, 11 of the 13 talk shows were flat or down. CTD’s Dr. Phil led the category for the 114th straight week with two ties, holding steady for the week at a 3.0 in households. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil led with a 1.3.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres took over sole possession of second place for the first time since the week ending May 20, with a 10% spike to a new season high 2.3, tying Hot Bench as daytime’s third highest-rated show.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan gave back 9% to a 2.1 after hitting a season high in the prior week with its annual Halloween extravaganza.

Rounding out the top six, NBCU’s Maury and Steve, starring Steve Harvey, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams all held firm at a 1.4, 1.3 and 1.3, respectively.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos advanced 9% to a new season-high 1.2. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.1 for the sixth straight week, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was flat.

Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.7 for a fifth consecutive week. CTD’s The Doctors declined 17% to a 0.5.

NBCU’s Jerry Springer — which is out of production, airing only in reruns and is separately rated for its afternoon run on The CW network — held at a 0.4 for a ninth consecutive week, tying Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, which broke even at a 0.4 for an eighth straight week.

Among the first-run rookies, CTD’s panel talker Face the Truth and Debmar-Mercury’s new gaveler Caught in Providence both were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.6, respectively.

None of the games improved on the week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 3% to a 6.2. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 6.1, while CTD’s Jeopardy! downtick 2% to a 6.0.

Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire depreciated 6% to a 1.5. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.5 for the 16th straight week.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute maintained its 1.2 for an eighth straight week.

CTD’s Inside Edition edged ahead of stablemate Entertainment Tonight with the genre’s only increase, picking up 3% to a 3.0. ET, meanwhile, dipped 3% to a 2.8.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ was in line with the previous week’s 1.2. NBCU’s Access eased 8% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Extra held on to a 1.1, tying Access.

CTD’s sophomore, DailyMailTV, and Twentieth’s Page Six TV each were steady at a 1.0 and 0.7, respectively. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted a 0.2 for the sixth straight week.

On the true-crime beat, NBCU’s Dateline dipped 7% to a 1.3. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol recovered 10% to a 1.1. Off-Investigation Discovery’s True Crime Files remained at a 0.3 for the ninth straight week.

NBCU’s scripted procedural, Chicago PD, held steady at a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory saw a 2% uptick to lead the off-net sitcoms with a new season-high 4.8. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing and Modern Family both stayed at a 2.1. SPTs The Goldbergs gained 6% to a new season-high 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men stood pat at a 1.4. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 8% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Disney-ABC’s rookie, Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls all were unchanged at a 1.1, 1.1 and 1.0, respectively. Warner Bros.’ sophomore Mom moved up 11% to a new season-high 1.0, tying 2 Broke Girls.