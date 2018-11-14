Piers Morgan to Guest Host 'DailyMailTV'

Piers Morgan is guest-hostingCBS Television Distribution’s DailyMailTV from New York on Thursday and Friday with host Jesse Palmer out on assignment.

Morgan, who previously hosted primetime series Piers Morgan Live on CNN, has served as an editor-at-large for DailyMail.com from London since September 2014, contributing weekly columns. DailyMail.com boasts more than 240 million unique monthly users, with 80 million of those coming from the US.

Palmer will return on Monday, Nov. 19, leading into the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Morgan currently hosts Good Morning Britain for ITV and is the presenter of two primetime crime series, Killer Women with Piers Morgan and Serial Killer with Piers Morgan, where he meets and interviews some of America’s most dangerous criminals. These shows have aired in more than 70 countries including the United States.

In its second year in syndication, DailyMailTV is averaging a 1.0 live plus current household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, both of which are even compared to last year.

Related: Syndication Ratings: Syndies Mostly Stable as November Sweep Kicks Off

DailyMailTV is overseen by executive producers Martin Clarke, publisher of DailyMail.com, as well as Carla Pennington and Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw of Stage 29 Productions.

Jeffrey Wilson is the executive producer based in New York at the studios of Tribune’s WPIX. Eric Beesemyer and Andrea D'Ambrosio are co-executive producers.

Related: Jeffrey Wilson Named Executive Producer of DailyMailTV