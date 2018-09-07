Exclusive: Jeffrey Wilson Named Executive Producer of ‘Daily Mail TV’

In advance of season two, Jeffrey Wilson has been named executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s DailyMailTV, overseeing the show’s day-to-day operations in New York.

“We wanted to take what was successful from last season and expand on it,” said Executive Producer Carla Pennington, who oversees the show along with Daily Mail’s Martin Clarke and Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw. “Jeffrey is the right choice creatively and we were thrilled when he was available.”

Besides working his way up to co-executive producer at CTD’s The Insider, Wilson also has launched Entertainment Tonight in Bangkok and The Insider in Dubai for CBS International Television. He joins the show this fall, where he will work with co-executive producers Eric Beesmyer and Andrea D’Ambrosio.

“I love and have been addicted to the Daily Mail content,” said Wilson. “I also love breaking news. For me to keep this show as fast and fresh and newsy as possible and deliver that to viewers every day is a dream come true.”

DailyMailTV is getting upgrades in several markets for season two, including in Los Angeles, where it will air on Tribune-owned KTLA at 4 p.m. instead of in the middle of the night, as well as on WGN Chicago at 3 p.m., NBC-owned WBTS Boston at 3 p.m. and Fox-owned WJW Cleveland at 2 p.m.

The show will debut in a soft launch in Los Angeles and Chicago on Monday, Sept. 10, and then officially premiere its second season on Monday, Sept. 17.

In season one, DailyMailTV was the top-rated rookie first-run syndie in households with a 1.0 season-to-date average household rating and in daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.5, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Season two will find the show changing things up a bit. Host Jesse Palmer will be on the road quite a bit more, breaking stories and interviewing newsmakers.

“We already have quite a few exclusives lined up for season two,” said Wilson.

The show’s set also has been tweaked to look more like the website on which it’s based: DailyMail.com, which attracts hundreds of millions of visitors each year. Earlier this summer, former Fox News digital editor Noah Kotch was named the website’s editor-in-chief.

“One of the priorities for this season is to make the show even more integrated with the website,” said Clarke, publisher of DailyMail.com, as well as The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers in the UK. “That will express itself in three ways: the show will be faster, fresher, snappier and more like the website in that it will be jam-packed with content. We will run more stories and more exclusives. And we are bringing some stagecraft to the show that will make it feel more like the website.

“We’ve invested some money in production facilities so we can make the show a lot faster and so we don’t have to plan ahead as much as we did last season. We’ll be much more day and date.”

DailyMailTV also has hired two new correspondents, said Pennington: Former E! host and current Instagram influencer Alicia Quarles joins as senior correspondent and Tara Bernie has been upped to senior correspondent after a long career with NBCUniversal’s Access. Both women will be based in New York.