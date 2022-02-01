Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy’ Stays on Top in Final Week of Amy Schneider’s Streak

Jeopardy! recovered a bit of lost ground in the relatively sluggish session ended Jan. 23 last full week of Amy Schneider’s streak

Slowing shows’ performances during the week were NFL playoff games on January 17, Martin Luther King Day, and a lengthy press conference by President Joe Biden on January 19.

CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! ticked up 2% to a 6.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, to lead the games and all of syndication for a fourth straight week, not counting ties.

On January 26, Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma stopped Schneider’s streak after 40 straight wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. That was the second-longest streak of consecutive games won in the show’s nearly 40-year history.

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune also edged up 2% to take second place at a 6.0. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell from second to third, dipping 3% to a 5.8.

Fox’s freshman You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno and Fox’s 25 Words or Less both stayed at a 0.8 for the third straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for a 13th straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute moved up 17% to a 0.7.

Fox’s TMZ and Warner Bros.’ Extra both climbed to new season highs among the magazines. TMZ forged ahead 14% to a 0.8, while Warner Bros.’ Extra strengthened 17% to a 0.7. In addition, Extra was the only magazine in the top five to hold 100% of its ratings compared to the same week one year ago.

CBS’ magazine leader Inside Edition faded 4% to a 2.4. Sister show Entertainment Tonight eased 4% to a 2.2. NBCU’s Access Hollywood ebbed 11% from its season high to a 0.8, tying TMZ. CBS’ DailyMailTV declined 17% to a 0.5. Fox’s Dish Nation rebounded 50% to a 0.3 after four weeks at a 0.2.

CBS’ Dr. Phil topped the talkers for a third straight week, despite pulling back 10% from its season high to a 1.8. Compared to last year at this time, Phil improved 6%.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan remained in second place at a 1.7.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil and Live tied at the top with each show scoring a 0.7.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was the only talker in the top four to land the plus column for the week, improving 10% to a 1.1 and matching its season high. NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson retained its season-high 1.0 and grew 11% from the same week last year, which was the largest year-to-year increase of any talk show in the top eight.

NBCU’s Maury eroded 11% to a 0.8 , tying CBS’ Rachael Ray, which held steady for a fifth straight week, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which spiked 14% with guest hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell.

Disney’s Tamron Hall stayed put at its season-high 0.7. CBS’ Drew Barrymore grew 20% from last year at this time and held steady for the week at a 0.6, tying NBCU’s Steve WIlkos, which was flat for a 13th straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon continued at a 0.4 for a second week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which sprang up 33% after 17 straight weeks at a 0.3, and the series premiere of Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish, which opened at a 0.4, 33% below what Dr. Oz had delivered in the prior week. Warner Bros.’ The Real returned a 0.3 for the 13th time in 14 weeks. CBS’ The Doctors operated at a 0.2 for the 46th straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy in encore episodes took a 9% breather to a 4.9 after two weeks at its season high 5.4. CBS’ Hot Bench held at its third straight season high 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court were all on par with the prior week’s 0.8, 0.7 and 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry jumped 25% to a 0.5, tying Divorce Court. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice remained at a 0.4 for a third straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory repeated at a 2.3 for a second week to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon stood still at a 1.0. Disney’s Modern Family and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men both maintained at a 0.8, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, which grew 14%. Disney’s Family Guy gave away 13% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which stayed put for the seventh consecutive week. Disney’s Black-ish booked a 0.6 for a seventh straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which managed a 20% gain.