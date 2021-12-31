Syndication Ratings: ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Receive High Ratings for Christmas

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest host show in their custom holiday sweaters.

Live with Kelly and Ryan tied Dr. Phil to return to the top of talk in the pre-Christmas week ending December 19.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan stayed at its season high 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, for the third straight week. In its 34th season, Live with Kelly and Ryan has led the talkers 24 times in the past 32 weeks, including six ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil. Among the daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.7 rating, followed by Phil at a 0.6, and NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson at a 0.5, up 25% to hit a new season high in the demo.

Dr. Phil, which has had sole possession of the talk lead five times in the past seven weeks, dipped 6% to a 1.7.

Completing the top three was Warner Bros.‘ Ellen DeGeneres, which is going out on a high note in its 19th and final season. Ellen preserved its season-high 1.1 for a second straight week and had the distinction of being the only one of the fourteen talk shows in original production to be up from last year at this time, improving 10% year to year.

Kelly Clarkson, in fourth, remained at its season-high in households 1.0 for a second straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which was guest-hosted by Sherri Shepherd, remained at a 0.8.

Disney’s Tamron Hall held at its series-high 0.7 for a fourth straight week, tying CBS’ steady Rachael Ray. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.6 for an eighth consecutive week. Among the two newest talk entries, CBS’ sophomore Drew Barrymore managed a 0.5 for the 14th week in a row, tying Sony Pictures Television’s stable and soon-to-end Dr. Oz. Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Nick Cannon retreated 20% to a 0.4.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stalled at a 0.3 for the 13th week in a row, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which registered a 0.3 for the 13th time in this season’s 14 weeks.

Trailing the field was CBS’ The Doctors, which delivered a 0.2 for the 41st straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy fell back 2% from the prior week’s season high to a 4.9 but still ranked as syndication’s fourth-highest rated show. CBS’ Hot Bench backtracked 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court declined 13% to a 0.7, matching its series low. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis cemented a 0.6 for the 14th straight week. Fox’s Divorce Court continued at a 0.5 for a third straight week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry tumbled 20% to a 0.4, matching its series low. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice rested at a 0.3 for the sixth time in seven weeks.

CBS’ Jeopardy! held at a 5.7 for the third week in a row with the second and final week of its Professors Tournament and continued to lead all of syndication.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was the only show in the top three games to improve, climbing 4% to 5.4 to tie CBS’ flat Wheel of Fortune.

Fox’s freshman You Bet Your Life, with host Jay Leno, logged a 0.7 for the 12th straight week.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 25% to a new season-low 0.6. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for the eighth straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute mustered a 0.6 for the 18th time in 19 weeks.

CBS’ Inside Edition eroded 4% to a 2.0 but was the only magazine to decline. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight, which led the magazines, along with NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ DailyMailTV and Dish Nation all were on par with the prior week’s 2.1, 0.8. 0.7, 0.6, 0.6 and 0.3 respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory remained the off-network sitcom leader with a stable 2.1 followed by Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon, Sony’s The Goldbergs, Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, all of which held at a 1.3, 0.9, 0.8, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s Seinfeld which was steady. Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 0.6 for the third straight week. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls skidded 17% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which was steady for the third week in a row.