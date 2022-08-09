Syndication Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Jumps Back Into Game, Syndication Lead

Jeopardy! returned to the game and syndication lead in the week ended July 31.

For the past nine weeks, CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud have been locked in a neck-and-neck fight for game-show domination with never more than a tenth of a ratings point separating the two. That was true this week as well, with Jeopardy! inching up 2% to a 5.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, while Family Feud fell back 2% to a second-place 5.1. Feud continued to lead all of syndication in the key adult women 25-54 demographic at a 1.7.

Also: ‘Jeopardy!’ Names Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Permanent Co-Hosts

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune was slightly less fortunate, deflating 2% to a 4.4.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life, with host Jay Leno, and Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, tied at a 0.7 for the third straight week.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for a fourth straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute recovered 25% from a series low to a 0.5.

CBS’ Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight and NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood led the magazines with all maintaining a 2.1, 1.9 and 0.7, respectively. Fox’s TMZ strengthened 17% to a 0.7, tying Access Hollywood.

Warner Bros.’ Extra -- whose senior executive producer, Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, is retiring after 22 years at the helm -- spiked 20% to a 0.6. Extra will continue to be led by executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel.

CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation both stalled at a 0.5 and a 0.2, respectively, for an 18th straight week.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan remained at a 1.5 to regain sole possession of the top talk slot after being tied for first with CBS’ Dr. Phil in the prior two weeks. Live has led the category 48 times in the past 63 weeks, including 16 ties with Dr. Phil. Among women 25-54, Live also led with a 0.6. Dr. Phil, still in repeats, slipped 7% to a 1.4 in households.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Wiliams were all steady at a 0.8, 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.6, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore moved ahead 25% to a 0.5, tying repeats of the out-of-production Wendy Williams.

Leftovers of Sony Pictures Television’s short-lived The Good Dish, NBCU’s no-longer-in-originals Jerry Springer and Debmar-Mercury’s canceled Nick Cannon all continued at a 0.3. Reruns of Warner Bros.’ The Real and CBS’ The Doctors, neither of which are returning, both recorded a 0.2. The Real was steady for the eighth straight week, while The Doctors stayed put for the 73rd week in a row.

Court shows were mostly stable. CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy, CBS’ Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court and NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry were all in line with the prior week’s 4.4, 1.3, 0.7, 0.5, 0.4 and 0.4, respectively. Warner Bros.’ rookie Relative Justice receded 25% to a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory rebounded 12% from a new series low to a 1.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon shot up 14% to a 0.8. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Disney’s Family Guy and Sony’s The Goldbergs all continued to garner a 0.7. Sony’s Seinfeld stayed at a 0.6 for a 16th straight week. Finally, Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom both managed a 0.5 for the third straight week. ■