Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy’ Declines But Still Leads

Jeopardy!, in its first full week without super contestant Mattea Roach, dropped 10% in the week ended May 15 to a seven-week-low 5.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen. That was still good enough for the CBS Media Ventures-distributed game show to lead the games and all of syndication for seventh straight week.

The 23-year-old Roach, a tutor from Toronto, won more than $560,000 across 23 consecutive Jeopardy! games until she lost by a single dollar on Friday, May 6.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, starring Steve Harvey, was the game runner up, despite dipping 4% to a 5.1. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, which is paired with Jeopardy! in many big markets, skidded 8% to a 4.6.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life, with host Jay Leno, and its 25 Words or Less, with star and executive producer Meredith Vieira, both remained in line with the prior week’s 0.8 and 0.7, respectively. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask tumbled 25% to a 0.3.

Also: ‘You Bet Your Life’ Drops the Standup, Ups the Chat

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute declined 17% to a 0.5.

CBS’ Dr. Phil broke three successive weeks of ties with Live to claim sole possession of the talk lead at a steady 1.6. Live, which was without co-host Kelly Ripa on four of the five days, slipped 6% to a 1.5 for second place. Phil and Live tied for first among women 25-54 at a 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which is near the end of its 19-year-run, gave back 10% to a 0.9 to tie NBCU’s steady Kelly Clarkson. Compared to the same week last year, Clarkson, which will be getting upgrades on many NBC stations come September, saw the most growth of any talker in the top ten, advancing 13% compared to last year at this time.

CBS’ Rachael Ray remained at a 0.7 for the sixth straight week, tying NBCUniversal’s conflict talker Maury, which held steady for an 11th consecutive week, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which stood pat for a fourth straight week. Wendy was guest-hosted by Leah Remini and Michelle Visage.

Disney’s Tamron Hall gave back 14% to a 0.6, tying NBCU’s renewed Steve Wilkos, which stayed put for a 12th consecutive week. CBS’ Drew Barrymore, which also was recently renewed for a third season, was constant at a 0.5.

Also: ‘Drew Barrymore’ Renewed With New Format to Allow CBS Stations to Expand Morning News

Debmar-Mercury’s canceled Nick Cannon came back 33% to a 0.4, tying Sony’s short-lived The Good Dish, which stayed put for the 12th straight week.

Also: ‘Nick Cannon’ Canceled by Debmar-Mercury

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, Warner Bros.’ concluding The Real and CBS’ departing The Doctors all delivered a stable 0.3, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively.

The court shows were little changed. Library episodes of CBS’ Judge Judy led by a wide margin, despite downticking 2% to a 4.5. CBS’ Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court, NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry and Wrigley Media’s newcomer Relative Justice all were on par with the prior week’s 1.4, 0.7, 0.6, 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

CBS’ Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight led the magazines even though both ebbed 5% to a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood pulled back 13% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s TMZ, which was flat for a fourth week. Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all held their ground at a 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory sank 5% to lead the off-network sitcoms at a 1.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon stood pat at a 1.2 and 0.9, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Modern Family both grew 14% to a 0.8. Sony’s The Goldbergs gave away 13% to a 0.7, tying Disney’s Family Guy, which stayed at a 0.7 for a fifth week. Sony’s Seinfeld remained at a 0.6 for a fifth straight week. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mom moved up 25% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Disney’s Black-ish, both of which broke even.