Syndication Ratings: Highs Are the Norm as Season Kicks In

Even with preemptions and power cuts on the West Coast in the week ending Oct. 13, the two big new rookie talkers -- NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show and Disney’s Tamron Hall -- managed to climb and hold steady, respectively, after five weeks on the air.

Clarkson grew 8% to a three-week high 1.4 live plus same day household rating. That continued to rank the show well above its rookie competition and behind only three talk vets: CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ EllenDeGeneres.

Moreover, fans are finding Kelly Clarkson via the constant distribution of the singer’s daily performance clips -- which the show calls ‘Kellyoke’ -- across social media, with some clips hitting nearly a half-million views.

Tamron Hall, meanwhile, held on at its series high 1.0.

SPT’s Mel Robbins moved back up 33% to a 0.4 in its fourth week

NBCU’s Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, fell back 10% to a 0.9. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court recovered 25% to a 0.5 in its fourth appearance, while Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.3 for a fourth straight week.

Among the new games, Fox’s 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira was unchanged at a 0.9 in its fourth go-round, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says improved 17% to a new season-high 0.7 in week four.

Dr. Phil added 4% to lead the veteran talkers with a new season-high 2.4, its best performance since the week ending June 23. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also was first at a 1.0.

Back in households, Live rose 5% to a new season-high 2.1, its strongest showing in 16 weeks, to take second for the 33rd straight week with one tie.

Ellen DeGeneres delivered a 6% increase to a 1.8. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams went up 8% to a new season-high 1.3. NBCU’s Maury, CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos all stood pat at a 1.1, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. SPT’s Dr. Oz rebounded 13% to a 0.9, tying Wilkos.

Warner Bros.’ The Real rallied 17% to a new season-high 0.7. CTD’s The Doctors stabilized at a 0.5 while NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3 for a fifth straight week.

CTD’s court leader, Judge Judy, dipped 2% to a 6.3 to lead all syndicated shows for the 11th straight week.

CTD’s Hot Bench heated up 5% to a 2.1, tying Live as daytime’s number-three show.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis both were unchanged at a 1.3 and 0.9, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court climbed 17% to a 0.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence posted a flat 0.5.

Magazines were generally higher, with most at or above their season highs.

CTD’s Inside Edition picked up 4% to a new season-high 2.8, while stablemate EntertainmentTonight declined 4% to a 2.6.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which is now hosted by Mario Lopez and airs three different programs in some markets, held steady at its season-high 1.4. Warner Bros.’ TMZ gained 9% to a new season-high 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which now stars Billy Bush and moved to Fox-owned stations in the country’s largest markets, improved 11% to a new season-high 1.0. CTD’s DailyMailTV jumped 13% to a new season-high 0.9. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was a constant 0.2 for the 15th straight week.

CTD’s Jeopardy! was flat at a 5.9 but reclaimed the game lead after Debmar-Mercury’s FamilyFeud faded 5% to a 5.7. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune slowed 2% to a 5.6.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with an unchanged 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute, which moved to solely late-night slots in top ABC markets to make room for Tamron Hall, stayed at a series-low 0.8 for a fifth straight week.

NBCU’s Dateline dialed up an 8% increase to a new season-high 1.3. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was in hot pursuit with an 11% gain to a 1.0. NBCU’s lone scripted strip in syndication, Chicago PD, remained at its series-low 0.7.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms with a flat 2.9 but without barter in its TBS runs, was down 31% compared to last year. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 2.0, while its Modern Family and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 1.6 and 1.3, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs grew 8% to a 1.3, tying Men. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 15% to a 1.1, while SPT’s Seinfeld, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which moved up 13% to a new season-high 0.9.