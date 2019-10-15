Syndication Ratings: 'Kelly,' 'Tamron' Both Climb in Week Four

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall both improved in the week ended Oct. 6, the fourth full week on the air for both rookie talkers.

Kelly Clarkson, the top rated of this season’s new shows, added 8% to a 1.3 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That ranked Kelly fourth among the talkers, behind only CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Kelly rose 17% to a 0.7.

Tamron Hall moved ahead 11% to a 1.0 and grew 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.4.

SPT’s Mel Robbins remained at a 0.3 in its third full week on the air, and returned to a 0.2 (from a 0.1) in the key demographic.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry, the highest rated of the three new court shows, held its ground at a 1.0.

MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court slipped and fell 20% to a 0.4 in its third appearance on the national Nielsen chart, while Trifecta’s Protection Court was flat at a 0.3 in week three.

Fox’s new game show, 25 Words or Less starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, added 13% to a 0.9 in its third go-round, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says stayed at a 0.6 in week three.

The court shows returned to action after being impeded by impeachment in the prior week. CTD’s Judge Judy, still going strong in season 24, spiked 7% to a 6.4 to lead all syndicated shows for the 10th straight week.

CTD’s Hot Bench banked an 11% increase to a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stayed at a 1.3, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 13% to a 0.9. CTD’s Divorce Court remained at a 0.6 and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence held at a 0.5.

Dr. Phil was on par with the prior week’s 2.3 to lead the category for the 161st straight week with five ties. Among women 25-54, Phil tied Live for first at a 0.9.

Live also held steady in households at a 2.0 to take second place among the talk shows for the 32nd straight week with one tie.

Ellen, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and NBCU’s Maury all were stable at a 1.7, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.

CTD’s Rachael Ray recovered 11% to a 1.0. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos remained at a 0.9 for the third straight week. SPT’s Dr. Oz stayed at a series-low 0.8 for the third straight session. Warner Bros.’ The Real was flat at a 0.6. CTD’s The Doctors was resuscitated 20% to a 0.5. NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer remained at a 0.3.

In access, magazines were led by CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and InsideEdition, both of which climbed 4% to a 2.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Extra, and CTD’s DailyMailTV all held steady at a 1.4, 1.1, 0.9 and 0.8, respectively.

Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stayed consistent at a 0.2 for the 14th straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud forged ahead 9% to a 6.0 and returned to first place among the games after a two-week absence. CTD’s Jeopardy! buzzed in at a flat 5.9. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune inched up 2% to a 5.7. Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute, which is airing in mostly late-night slots in big ABC markets to make room for Tamron Hall, held at its series low 0.8 for a fourth straight week.

NBCU’s Dateline led the law-and-order shows with a 9% gain to a 1.2. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol pulled back 10% to a 0.9. NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD skidded 13% to a new series-low 0.7.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, now without a barter run on TBS, led the off-net sitcoms at a flat 2.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing sprinted ahead 18% to a 2.0. Disney’s Modern Family stayed at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 8% to a 1.3, tying Disney’s FamilyGuy, which grew 18%. SPT’s The Goldbergs remained at a 1.2. SPT’s Seinfeld, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Disney’s Black-ish all added 13% to a 0.9, while Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls and Mom both were flat at a 0.8.