Syndication Ratings: Golden Globes Shine on Entertainment Magazines

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC provided a shining moment for the entertainment magazines with all of the top five hitting or beating their season highs in the week ended Jan. 14.

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight and sister show Inside Editiontied at the top for the fifth time in six weeks, with both shows growing 3% to new season highs of 3.4 in Nielsen’s live plus same day national household ratings.



Warner Bros.’ TMZ earned a 7% bump to a new season-best 1.6 and third place overall. NBCUniversal’s Access, which had added 17% in the previous frame, rose 7% to a four-week high 1.5 and matched its biggest number of the season. Warner Bros.’ Extra scored the session’s largest magazine increase, surging 17% to a new season-high 1.4, its strongest showing since the week of May 23, 2016. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a 0.3 for the 11th straight week.



Elsewhere in access, game shows were mixed. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feudfell 3% to a 7.3, falling back to second place in overall syndication behind CTD’s Judge Judy after leading last week.



CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped 4% to a new season-high 7.0. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune inched up 1% to a new season-high 6.9. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire weakened 5% to a 1.8.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute sprinted 7% to a 1.6. NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline, renewed for season two, spiked 7% to a new season high 1.5.



Related: NBCU's 'Dateline' Renewed for Season Two on Fox Stations



Elsewhere, CTD’sDr. Phil led the talk shows for the 71st week, including one tie, with a 13% leap to an eight-week high 3.6. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil was again first in talk with a 1.5 in thekey demo.



In second place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres climbed 4% to a new season-high 2.7. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan held steady at a 2.4, while NBCUniversal’s Maury fell 6% to a 1.5 to round out the top four talkers.



Among women 25-54, Ellen also came in second with a 1.3, while Live and Maury tied for third place at a 1.1.



NBCU’s Steve slipped 7% to a 1.4 after hitting a new high in the previous session. That tied CTD’s Rachael Ray, which held steady, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which recovered 27% after returning to originals from its three-week winter hiatus of reruns.



NBCU’s conflict talkers Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos both lost 8% to a 1.2, tying SPT’s Dr. Oz, which flatlined for a third straight week.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen strengthened 10% to a new season-high 1.1, its best performance since the week of May 23, 2016. NBCU’s Harry hiked 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ The Real rallied 14% to a 0.8, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which remained at a 0.8 for the 19th week in a row.



Among the first-run rookies, CTD’s Daily Mail TV led for the 17th straight week, holding steady at its season high 1.1 in householdsand growing 20% to a 0.6 among women 25-54.



Twentieth’s Page Six TV forged ahead 14% to a 0.8 to match its season high, and measured a 0.5 among women 25-54. Both shows have been renewed for second seasons.



Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask slid 17% to a 0.5 and dropped 33% to a 0.2 among women 25-54. Scripps’ Pickler & Ben, also returning next season, remained at a 0.3 for a 17th week and was unchanged at a 0.1 in the demo.



Related: NATPE 2018: Scripps Renews 'Pickler & Ben' for Season 2

CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts with a 5% spike to a new season high 7.8, its strongest showing since the week of Feb. 22, 2016, and topped all of syndication for the 20th time in 22 weeks with one tie.



CTD’s Hot Bench rose 4% to a 2.6, equalling its season high. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court gained 6% to a new season-high 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court declined 10% to a 0.9, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith fell 14% to a 0.6.



Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory held at its season-high 5.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family finished 4% ahead at a new season high 2.7. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stood pat at its season high 2.0, tying SPT’s new entry The Goldbergs, which gained 5% to a new season high. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 6% to a 1.6, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which was flat. Twentieth’s Family Guy and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls remained at a 1.5 and a 1.3, respectively. SPT’s Seinfeld strengthened 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show softened 8% to a 1.1.



Warner Bros.’ off-net rookie Mom was unchanged at its season-high 1.1, while CTD’s The Game gave back 20% to a 0.4.

