NBCU's 'Dateline' Renewed for Season 2 on Fox Stations

The Fox Television Stations have renewed NBCUniversal’s off-network strip Dateline for a second season in syndication, said Sean O’Boyle, executive vice president of syndication sales, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, on Wednesday.

The strip, which is composed of repackaged hours of true-crime stories reported by Dateline over the years, is hosted by NBC’s Natalie Morales and Craig Melvin. In the November 2017 sweep, Dateline averaged a 1.4 household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. It started as a summer test on select Fox stations in 2016. It performed well enough in that test that NBC was able to sell it into national syndication prior to this season.



Besides airing on Fox owned stations and MyNet, Dateline is airing on station groups including Sinclair, Meredith, Nexstar, Graham Media, Tribune, Cox, Tegna, Scripps, Sunbeam and more.



Dateline is produced for syndication by NBC News’ Peacock Productions with Andy Cashman serving as executive producer. David Corvo is the senior executive producer and Liz Cole is the executive producer for Dateline NBC.

