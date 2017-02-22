Syndication Ratings: 'Feud,' 'Judy' Punch it Out for Syndie Lead

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud and CBS Television Distribution’sJudge Judy dominated syndication in the first full week of the February sweep, which runs Feb. 2 through March 1. Both shows came in well over the 7.0 mark in households in the week ended Feb. 12.

Feud, starring Steve Harvey, gained 4% to a new series-high 7.7 live plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research. That beat Judy, which was close behind at a 7.5, steady at its second-highest rating of the season for a second straight week.



Following Feud, which has led the games for 42 straight weeks, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! each inched up 1% to a 7.0 and 6.8, respectively. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire slipped 6% to a 1.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which will go out of production after this season, gained 7% to a new season-high 1.5.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute — which, along with Who Wants to be a Millionaire, is renewed for next season — remained at its season-low 1.4.



CTD’s Hot Bench came in second place among the court shows with a steady 2.6 and was ranked third among all daytime strips for the third week in a row behind only Judy and CTD’s Dr. Phil.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was unchanged at a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis improved 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s Divorce Court climbed 20% to a 1.2, matching its season high. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.8 for the fifth straight week.



CTD’s Dr. Phil led the talkers for the 23rd straight week, hitting a season-high 4.0, up 5% for the week and 14% from last year. Among women 25-54, Phil grew 6% to a 1.9 to lead the category.



Of the 14 talk shows, only two were up for the week: Dr. Phil and its spin-off, CTD’s The Doctors, which is executive produced by Dr. Phil McGraw’s son, Jay. The other 12 were flat.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres held at a 2.4 in households to take second place in the genre, down 14% from last year at this time. In third place, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly was flat at a 2.3, but fell 28% from last year at this time. NBCUniversal’s SteveHarvey, moving to Los Angeles and changing production companies next season, stood pat at a 1.7 but lost 15% from last year. NBCU’s Maury rounded out the top five, staying at a 1.6 for the week, down 11% from last year.



Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCU’s Jerry Springer and SteveWilkos, CTD’s Rachael Ray, Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, NBCU’s newcomer Harry, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen and Warner Bros.’ The Real all held steady at a 1.5, 1.4, 1.4, 1.4, 1.3, 1.1, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.



The Doctors was the only talk show besides Dr. Phil to improve in the ratings, strengthening 25% to a 0.5 among women 25-54 and 13% to a 0.9 in households to tie TheReal.



Back in access, magazines were mostly lively. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight held steady at a 3.4. CTD’s Inside Edition, which will be getting upgrades on CBS owned stations in the top three markets next season as it replaces CTD's The Insider, added 4% to a 3.1 Warner Bros.’ TMZ advanced 6% to a 1.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood perked up 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which was heavily preempted in Super Bowl city Houston in the prior week, rebounded 8% to a 1.3, while The Insider remained at a 1.2.



Twentieth’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.3, respectively, for the sixth week in a row.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 5.7. Twentieth’s ModernFamily picked up 3% to a new season-high 3.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 4% to a 2.6. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 5% to a 2.1. Twentieth’s rookie Last Man Standing stood pat at a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly remained at a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls eased 6% to a 1.7. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.3. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother declined 20% to a 1.2 to tie both its season low as well as Twentieth’s unchanged King of the Hill and The Cleveland Show.

