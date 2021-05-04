Syndication Ratings: ‘Family Feud’ Flies Back Into Syndie, Game Lead

Family Feud retook the syndication and game lead in the week ended April 25, beating out CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, which tied for second.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, which is hosted by Steve Harvey, previously held the lead from March 15 through April 4 until Jeopardy!, with guest host Aaron Rodgers, scrambled back to the top during the football star’s two-week stint ending April 18.

In the most recent scrimmage, Family Feud forged ahead 4% to a seven-week high 5.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, while Jeopardy!, with CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the podium in the first week of his two-week run, skidded 7% to a 5.1 to tie Wheel of Fortune, which slowed 4%.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less posted a 0.8 for the third straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask replied with a 25% advance to a 0.5, that show’s highest rating since the week ended Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained its series-low 0.6 for the fifth consecutive week.

Elsewhere in access, CMV’s Entertainment Tonight remained the magazine leader for the third straight week, including one tie, with a steady 2.2. CMV’s Inside Edition eroded 5% to a second- place 2.1. NBCUniversal’s recently renewed Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ TMZ were on par with their prior week’s 0.9 and 0.8, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ Extra, which ran into several news preemptions during the week, eased 14% to a 0.6, tying CMV’s DailyMailTV, which held steady despite being blacked out by breaking news in two of the top three markets on both April 19 and 20. Fox’s Dish Nation notched a 0.3 for the 34th consecutive week.

In daytime, many shows, especially those cleared on network affiliates, were blitzed with preemptions and cut-ins on April 19 and 20 for closing arguments and the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin.

In talk, Disney’s season-to-date leader Live with Kelly and Ryan was the only strip in the top four to improve with a 6% advance to a four-week high 1.8. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led at a 0.8.

CMV’s Dr. Phil, which had been tied with Live for the talk lead for the prior three weeks, lost its primary run a total of 19 times in the top 20 markets on April 19 and 20 and backtracked 18% to a second-place 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCU’s Maury both remained at a 0.9, with Ellen holding for a third week in a row and Maury for a fourth.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson held steady at a 0.8, despite being partially or completely preempted four times in the top six markets on April 20. That tied Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which emerged from its spring hiatus to sprint 14% to a 0.8. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CMV’s Rachael Ray both were flat at a 0.7, tying Disney’s Tamron Hall, which gave back 13% after losing its primary run in seven of the top ten markets, including New York and Los Angeles, on April 19.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all were in line with the prior week with Oz operating at a 0.6 for the fourth time in five weeks, The Real recording a 0.4 for the 19th consecutive week, The Doctors delivering a series low 0.2 for the ninth week in a row, and Springer cementing a series-low 0.2 for the 33rd straight week.

Meanwhile, CMV’s recently renewed rookie Drew Barrymore mustered a 0.5 for a fourth straight week.

CMV’s court leader Judge Judy lost its primary run in all of the top five markets on April 20, and relinquished 12% to a new season-low 4.3.

CMV’s Hot Bench stood pat at a 1.5 for the sixth straight week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court crumbled 11% to a 0.8, matching its series low. NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis both managed a 0.6, equaling their series lows for the fourth straight week. Fox’s Divorce Court stumbled 17% to a 0.5, equaling its series low. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court were consistent at a 0.2 for the seventh time in eight weeks.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms with a 2.4 for a fourth consecutive week. Disney’s Last Man Standing shot up 6% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Disney’s Modern Family, SPT’s The Goldbergs and Seinfeld, and Disney’s Family Guy all stayed at a 1.0, 1.0, 0.9, 0.9, 0.9, respectively. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls appreciated 14% to a 0.8, while Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Mom both were stable at a 0.7.