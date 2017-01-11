Syndication Ratings: 'ET' Climbs in Slow Holiday Week

Coverage of the deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds during the holiday week ended Jan. 1, 2017, drove magazine leader Entertainment Tonight to its second-highest rating of the season.

CBS Television Distribution’s ET, with new executive producer Sharon Hoffman, climbed 6% for the week and year to a 3.4 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Still, only NBCU’s Access Hollywood among the magazines also saw gains during the typically slow week, improving 8% from its season low in the prior week to a 1.4 and fourth place overall in the genre.

In second place among the magazines, CTD’s Inside Edition fell 3% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ dropped 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s The Insider held steady at a 1.3 and 1.1, respectively.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation, which was recently renewed for two more years by the Fox stations, fell 13% for the week and 22% for the year to a 0.7, matching its series low.

Trifecta’s Celebrity Page perked up to a new series-high 0.4 after 40 straight weeks at a 0.3.

Among the games, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was the only winner, adding 6% to a 7.4 to lead all of syndication for the fourth consecutive week, counting ties.

In second place, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune slipped 2% to a 6.2. CTD’s Jeopardy! was off 3% to a 6.0. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which will end its run after this season, both were unchanged at a 1.7 and 1.3, respectively.

Elsewhere, Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute shot up 7% to a new season-high 1.6.

CTD’s Judge Judy, in reruns for the week, ended the year up 3% for the week to a 6.8 to lead the legal shows for the 1058th straight week, dating back more than 20 years.

CTD’s Hot Bench, also in reruns, rose 4% for the week to match its season-high 2.5.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 6% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith all were flat at a 1.4, 1.1 and 0.8, respectively.

CTD’s Dr. Phil, in repeats, dropped 10% to lead the talkers at a 2.8 but still improved the most of any talker from last year at this time with a 17% gain.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly was a close second with a steady 2.6, maintaining its season high despite being on tape all week. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led talk with a 1.3, beating Dr. Phil.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, in reruns, picked up 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Maury moved ahead of NBCU’s Steve Harvey with a 6% bump to a 1.7, while Harvey dropped to fifth place and skidded 6% to a 1.6.

CTD’s Rachael Ray rose 7% to a 1.5. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and NBCU’s Jerry Springer stayed at a 1.4. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, in repeats, weakened 8% to a new season-low 1.2, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was flat.

NBCU’s newcomer Harry, also in reruns and preempted in a few markets by holiday programming, dropped 8% to a 1.1.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, which has been renewed for a third season, grew 10%, the most of any talk show, to a 1.1, tying Harry. Year to year, Crime Watch Daily also was up 10%, the second best annual increase in the genre after Dr. Phil.

CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real each held steady at a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to lead the sitcoms although it plunged 29% to a new season-low 4.0 after it and fellow Warner Bros.-produced show 2 Broke Girls were heavily preempted during the week in favor of marathons of TBS' original comedies and other programming. Twentieth’s Modern Family slipped 3% to 2.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.5. Twentieth’s Mike & Molly gained 5% to a 2.0. Twentieth’s rookie Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.9. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother welcomed a 14% spike to a new season-high 1.6. 2 Broke Girls sank 28% to a new series-low 1.3, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, which slid 7%. SPT’s Seinfeld sagged 8% to a 1.2, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat.