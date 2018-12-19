Syndication Ratings: Access Shows Hold Up as Daytime Faces News Preemptions

The magazine trio of NBCUniversal’s Access and Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Extra were the only first-run access shows to improve in the week ending Dec. 9.

Much of syndication, especially in daytime, was bumped on Dec. 3, 5 and 6 for coverage of the extensive memorial and state funeral for George H. W. Bush, America’s 41st president. Those preemptions did not seem to affect access shows, however.

CBS Television Distribution’s magazine leaders Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight each eased 3% to a 3.0 and 2.9 live plus same day household ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research. Access and TMZ each advanced 8% to a 1.3, matching their season highs, while Extra grew 10% to a three-week high 1.1.

CTD’s DailyMailTV declined 9% to a 1.0. Twentieth’s Page Six TV held steady at its season high 0.7 for a second straight week. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page registered a 0.2 for the tenth consecutive week.

NBCU’s off-network true crime strip Dateline improved the most of any syndicated strip on a percentage basis, adding 18% to a 1.3. Sony Pictures Television’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol remained at a 1.1, while off-Investigation Discovery’s True Crime Files stayed at a 0.3 for the thirteenth consecutive week.

NBCU’s freshman off-net scripted strip Chicago PD strengthened 11% to a 1.0, matching its best rating yet.

The top games all suffered minor losses. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which has dropped to second place in the prior two weeks, slipped 2% to a 6.2 but remained tied with CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which also slipped 2%. Feud and Wheel tied for the genre lead, while CTD’s Jeopardy! fell back to second place, after leading the pack for the prior two weeks, losing 5% to a 6.1.

Disney’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire depreciated 12% to a 1.5. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stood pat at a 0.5 for the 20th straight week.

Disney’s viral video show RightThisMinute dialed back 8% to a 1.2 and saw a 25% decline from last year.

None of the talkers improved for the week.

CTD’s Dr. Phil, which saw the largest increase of any strip int he prior session, gave back 7% to a 2.7 to lead the talkers for the 118th week in a row with three ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.1.

Warner Bros.’ EllenDeGeneres dropped 4% to a 2.3 and just edged out Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which also eased 4% to a 2.2. The two shows tied for second among the talkers in daytime’s key demographic at a 1.0.

NBCU’s Steve and Maury moved in tandem, with each show giving back 7% to a 1.3.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which will be in originals nearly year-round starting next season, weakened 7% to a 1.3.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos softened 8% to a 1.1. CTD’s Rachael Ray, which has been renewed for another season on three ABC owned stations in top markets, and Dr. Oz both skidded 9% to a 1.0.

Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.7. CTD’s The Doctors dropped 17% to a 0.5. The syndicated run of NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stood pat at a 0.4 for the 13th straight week, while DIsney’s Pickler & Ben fell back 25% to a 0.3.

This year’s two rookies, CTD’s panel talker Face the Truth and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence, were both flat at a 0.8 and 0.5, respectively.

Among the veteran courts, CTD’s Judge Judy backtracked 13% to a 6.6 but still led all of syndication in households for the 19th straight week.

CTD’s Hot Bench cooled 8% to a 2.3 and tied Ellen as daytime’s third-ranked show, behind Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court improved 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ JudgeMathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court both were unchanged at a 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% to a 4.6 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stepped up 5% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s Modern Family faded 10% to a 1.9. SPT’s The Goldbergs remained at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men shed 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s Family Guy perked up 8% to a 1.4, tying Men. Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly sank 8% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls was on par with the prior week at a 1.0, while SPT’s Seinfeld slid 10% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which held steady for a second straight week.