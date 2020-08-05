Syndicated ‘Raw Travel’ Packed for Eighth Season

AIM Tell-A-Vision Group said that its syndicated series Raw Travel has been greenlit for an eighth season.

The show was shot aggressively before the pandemic, enabling it to roll out a full slate of original first-run content when the new season starts on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The pandemic prevented many other shows from being produced.

The new season of Raw Travel will feature destinations including Lithuania, Turkey, Colombia, Indonesia, Jamaica, Ethiopia and Georgia (the country, not the U.S. state). Some U.S. destinations will also be featured.

"Travelers miss traveling, and viewers need a dose of optimism, love, and hope. I'm so grateful that last year, I said 'yes' to so many travel opportunities. I had no idea that we'd need this content in 2020-21 to complete our eighth season of all-original content," said Robert G. Rose, founder and executive producer of AIM TV Group.

"First-run, original content can help broadcasters attract viewers on weekends when sports are uncertain, and many syndicated shows have no choice but to re-run or repackage old content. We want to help viewers face this daunting new reality by giving them a chance to live vicariously through our adventures until eventually we can all safely and enjoyably travel again," said Rose, who also hosts the series.

Raw Travel is distributed to outlets in 174 cities covering 95% of U.S. homes, including WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV New York, KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV Los Angeles, and WFLD-TV and WPWR-TV Chicago.