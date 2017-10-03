Syfy to Debut 'Futurama' on Nov. 11

Syfy has acquired all 140 episodes of Twentieth’s Futurama in a non-exclusive deal and will debut the animated series—the first in the network’s rebooted programming lineup—on Saturday, Nov. 11.



“We’re continuing to invest heavily to give our passionate fans the very best in genre programming, and I can think of no better addition to Syfy’s lineup than one of my personal favorites, Futurama,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement.



The show, which comes from The Simpsons’ Matt Groening, will air in Syfy’s primetime on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET/PT and on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET/PT.



Related: Syfy Gets Makeover as It Marks 25th Anniversary



Futurama, which tells the story of pizza delivery guy Fry who is accidentally frozen and wakes up 1,000 years in the future, first aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003, and then returned in 2007 with four direct-to-DVD movies. Those movies subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central and were so successful that the network ordered new seasons of the series that debuted in June 2010.



Futurama was created by Groening and developed by him and David X. Cohen. The series is produced by The Curiosity Company in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

