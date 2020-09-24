SVOD Head Penella Adds Oversight of AMC Plus

AMC Networks said that it has expanded the role of Miguel Penella, its president of SVOD, to include AMC Plus, its ad-free on demand offering.

Penella also oversees Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC. Shudder this month became the second of AMC Networks’ targeted SVOD service to surpass 1 million subscribers. Acorn TV achieved that mark a year ago.

“Miguel is a seasoned executive with an extensive track record building successful SVOD products and brands and under his leadership our targeted SVOD services have had tremendous growth,” said Ed Carroll, AMC Networks' chief operating officer. “We look forward to Miguel bringing his vision and deep expertise to AMC+ as we accelerate our ability to serve fans of our shows by embracing the new ways they are consuming our content.”

AMC Plus offers original series from AMC and the company’s other networks with early premieres and without commercials. It is available to customers of Comcast's Xfinity and Flex and Dish’s Dish Network and Sling TV.

“AMC Plus is a collection of unique, premium content brands, centered around a legacy of groundbreaking and quality storytelling that connects with audiences, and it represents a tremendous growth opportunity for AMC Networks,” said Penella. “I look forward to continuing our history of serving distinct audiences with new content that delivers on the promise of the AMC brand to serve existing as well as new fans.”