Susan Wojcicki Steps Down as CEO at YouTube

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, the leader in video streaming, said she will be stepping down from her post.

She will be succeeded by Neal Mohan, who is chief product officer at YouTube, a division of Alphabet.

In a Tweet, Wojcicki said she sent an email to YouTube employees announcing her plans to step back from her role as head of YouTube to start a new chapter focused on her family, health and personal projects she is passionate about.

“It has been the honor of my career to have a front-row seat to the incredible YouTube community you have built,” she told YouTube creators.

“You will continue to have someone committed to building and advocating for creators at the help of YouTube,“ Wojcicki said “YouTube’s longtime chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will take over the leadership role. He is an excellent leader and understands this community and what you need today, tomorrow and in the future better than anyone.”

Wojcicki said she plans to stay at YouTube to help Mohan with the transition and will serve as an adviser to Google and Alphabet.

Also: Longtime YouTube Exec Robert Kyncl Steps Down

According to Nielsen, YouTube had a 5.6% share of all television consumption in January.

In November, YouTube reported its first-ever quarterly drop in ad sales, with ad revenue falling 2% to $7.07 billion in Alphabet’s fiscal second quarter.

Wojcicki became CEO of YouTube in 2014. Before that, she was a senior VP at Google. ▪️