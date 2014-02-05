Google Names Wojcicki CEO of YouTube

Longtime Google employee Susan Wojcicki has been named the new CEO of YouTube.

Wojcicki was the 16th employee hired at Google and had headed ad products before being named CEO of YouTube.

Wojcicki’s background dovetails well with Google’s longstanding push to improve ad revenue from the site. In December of 2013, eMarketer estimated that YouTube would have about $5.6 billion in gross revenue, up from $3.2 billion in 2012 and $2.0 billion in 2011. The research company estimated that YouTube keeps about $1.96 billion in 2013, up 65.5% from 2012. About $1 billion of that net ad revenue comes from the U.S.